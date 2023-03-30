Khloe Kardashian, one of the Kardashian sisters, is known for her fitness regime and fashionable looks. She rose to fame after she was featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She enjoys a massive fanbase being a social media butterfly and often shares pictures of her daily life and gym routine. In her recent post, a Khloe hater commented a nasty troll comment, but here’s how the popular personality shut it down with her savage response. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Khloe, ever since her divorce from Lamar Odom, she had found love in the arms of Tristan Thompson but recently they also got separated. And she has been raising her and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson’s daughter True Thompson alone and often posts pictures of her baby girl on her social media handle.

A few hours back, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared her gym routine along with her daughter True. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Trying to explain these workout moves is a workout in its own right 😂” by giving a full detailed instructions of those workout regimes. However, in the video, it seemed Khloe used a filter just like every Kardashian sister ever and it got noticed by the netizens.

Nowadays, Khloe Kardashian looks a lot different from how she used to look before. And one of her Instagram followers asked the personality, “Do you miss your old face?” To which the fitness freak gave a savage response and firmly said, “No.”

Well, Khloe Kardashian’s response left the netizens into splits on social media. While a lot of them showed their support to Khloe and commented, “@khloekardashian omg love this reply 🔥🔥🔥 people need to mind their business” and called her “queen”. There were also a group of people who supported the troll and poured their hateful comments on the post.

One of them wrote, “@khloekardashian we can tell you keep making this one scary & scarier 🫢”

The Instagram user who originally asked the question to Khloe further commented, “not jealous just wondering if one can feel lost looking at their reflection one day and not be able to recognize themselves.”

Another one penned, “@khloekardashian you should babe. You look horrid.”

Earlier this year in January, Khloe Kardashian had faced another backlash after adding bangs to her looks, and rumours were rife that she had undergone cosmetic surgery. To which, Khloe had responded, shutting down those speculations, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently, the only change is the bangs.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Khloe Kardashian’s facial change? Let us know!

