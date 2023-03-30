Rosie Perez, who was seen with Johnny Depp in the 1990 TV drama 21 Jump Street, recently has words for the actor as he helped her in her initial days. Recalling the shooting of the series, Rossi recently talked about how Depp boosted her confidence and inspired her. While many would not know, Johnny Depp played the role of Officer Thomas “Tom” Hanson Jr in four seasons, while Rosie Perez made a few cameos as an illiterate drug dealer’s girlfriend.

21 Jump Street was aired on Fox beginning in 1987 to 1991, later inspiring the 2012 feature movie of the same name. The original television series had Rosie and Johnny for a few episodes. Read ahead as Rosie details cancel culture and meeting the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Rosie Perez talked about the influence Johnny Depp had when she met him for the first time. “My first scene, Johnny Depp whispered in my ear, ‘Oh, darling, you’re too good for this s*it,’” said Rosie while adding that the actor invited her to his trailer and made her talk with his then-girlfriend Winona Ryder on the phone. “After, we talked seriously, and he said, ‘I’m gonna tell people about you. You know, you’re right for the good stuff.’”

Rosie Perez revealed she was a victim of cancel culture, and some people planned to cancel her. After talking with Johnny Depp, she felt motivated and fired her agent at the time. While it is still unclear whether the actor really talked about her in the town, his encounter boosted her morale.

After being motivated by Johnny Depp, Perez landed a new agent who helped her get critical roles in Do the Right Thing (1989), and White Men Can’t Jump (1992). Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

