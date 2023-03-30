American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski had tied the knot with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018. But after a few years in their marriage, they started to grow apart, and finally, in 2022, they parted ways from each other. Since then, Emily has been leading every news portal for her recent love affairs. But now, her ex-husband is hitting the headlines after getting accused of s*xual misconduct with teen girls. Yes, that’s right. Keep on reading to know more about it.

For the unversed, currently, as per reports and papped footages, it seems Emily has found love once again in the arms of Harry Styles, and their steamy kissing video clip is going viral all over the social media platforms.

Now, coming back to Emily Ratajkowski’s ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s inappropriate behavioural accusations. A young woman of 24 years old revealed to Variety that the film producer had reached out to her when she was 17 years old. After that, they had met in New York City, which resulted in her a small role in his film ‘Good Time’. However, when she had arrived on set, she expected to shoot with movie star Robert Pattinson but instead she had to go n*de with an “actor who had recently been released from prison.”

She shared to the same portal that she felt “utterly stunned” and “terrified”. She further alleged, “My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.'”

After this incident, she further disclosed that she and Sebastian Bear-McClard started to have s*x with each other, resulting in a consensual relationship with one another. Apart from her, another unnamed woman revealed that she had met the film producer when she was 18 years old and alleged that he had been “grooming” her by making “career promises”.

She further claimed, “Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.” The woman even shared that once she had seen Sebastian talking with a 15-year-old girl, and when confronted, he allegedly “appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

As per this second woman’s accusations, Sebastian Bear-McClard was already married to Emily Ratajkowski. However, neither Emily nor Sebastian’s rep has commented on the same. But Emily’s close friends declared that the actress “is not surprised”.

Well, what are your thoughts about knowing this? Let us know in the comments below!

