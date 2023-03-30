Selena Gomez has been under the radar over her love life. She’s been single for too long after her heartbreaking split with Justin Bieber in 2018. Earlier this year, she was spotted with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart at a bowling game. They were even spotted holding hands during a dinner date which confirmed their romance. However, the pop star denied all the rumours. This time, however, she has remained tight-lipped about reports of dating Zayn Malik. Scroll below for the latest update!

It all began as Zayn and Selena were allegedly spotted at a New York restaurant on March 23. While there isn’t any concrete proof, an eyewitness claimed that the couple was all lovey-dovey and even stole a kiss during their outing. Amidst it all, his sister rooted for Gomez by sharing her latest bikini post on her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans have been awaiting an official confirmation, Selena Gomez has strengthened the rumours of her romance with Zayn Malik. She was spotted with his personal assistant Taryn Zimmerman leaving Nobu in New York.

In pictures shared by Page Six, Selena Gomez opted for an all-black look. She wore a black top, and matching trousers and paired her attire with an oversized black denim jacket. Platform boots, a scarf and a black sling bag, completed her look. She pulled her hair in a sleek pony and was visibly glowing. Could we consider it the magic of Zayn Malik’s romance?

However, several Selenators pointed out that Sel and Taryn Zimmerman have been friends for years, so there may not be any connection to Zayn Malik. Several others had mixed reactions to their romance.

A user wrote, “Like a collab, not romantic. His assistant is friends with Sel and most likely got together for this reason. There’s no proff of kissing or anything that proves they are dating.”

Another commented, “I don’t like em to a Couple no way…Ohh..God please”

“Wasn’t she dating Andrew Taggart?!” a user questioned.

A fan reacted, “Why don’t you just come right out and say it,they’re dating,which I’m really hoping for because they look great together.”

A comment pointed out, “Zayns assistant has been friends with Selena for years”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson Once Revealed He Became An Actor To Impress His Crush, “I Have No Idea Why…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News