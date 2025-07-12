The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Claire leaning on Holden in the aftermath of Cole’s death, Kyle and Audra fought temptation between them while Adam schemed with Chelsea regarding their upcoming plans and the whole Cane drama now that he gave Victor all the key intel.

From murder mysteries and accusations to huge temptations and flirting, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cane confronting Damian about his feelings for Lily. The two have a drink when chaos happens. On the other hand, Amanda strikes a deal, but with whom? And last but not the least, Phyllis finds herself in a dangerous situation. Is this about the murder?

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

When Nick devises an escape plan, will he be any successful? And then there’s Chance investigating a crime. Last but not the least, Lily’s world is turned upside down. Is this because Damian is the one murdered?

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

When Devon connects the dots, is he going to figure out this murder mess even started in the first place and who is responsible? Amanda questions Cane’s motives. Is this the beginning of the end of their alliance? And then there’s Nick who makes a shocking discovery. What exactly did he see?

Thursday, July 17, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Victor protecting his family’s interests. Cane is forced to defend himself. Is he really the culprit or is he being framed by someone? Lily shares damaging information with Chance. Could this be about Cane? Or something else instead? How will it help the case?

Friday, July 18, 2025

Jack teaches Billy a painful lesson. Is this related to his obsession with the Chancellor company? Audra and Kyle cross the line. Is this going to be the end of his relationship with Claire? Will Victor finally find Audra’s company now? Sharon takes matters into her own hands to help Nick. Will it work?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Dexter: Resurrection Episodes 1 & 2 Recap — Michael C. Hall’s Killer Springs Back To Life & Straight Down A Rabbit Hole (Spoilers Ahead)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News