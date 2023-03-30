Jennifer Aniston, who is popular for her character Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends recently shared how certain viewers these days take issue with the iconic show. The actress has definitely come a long way but the show and her character is still engraved in people’s minds. Not just the character of Rachel, every character is still very memorable even years after the show ended. Generations change with time hence, people criticizing it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Scroll below to know what Aniston has to say about it.

The NBC comedy first aired in 1994 and ran till 2004. It had ten seasons. Besides Jennifer, the main cast comprised of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. In the past few years, many criticized the show and deemed it s*xist, and homophobic. They even called it out for allegedly being fat shaming.

While speaking to AFP, the Friends star shared her take on it. Jennifer Aniston said, “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive.” She added, “There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

Jennifer Aniston also spoke about how doing comedy these days is a ‘tricky’ thing. She shared, “Comedy has evolved, and movies have evolved. “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians. Because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

The Friends star further said, how previously on TV shows they “could joke about a bigot” and people would laugh but that is not the scenario today. Aniston shared, “And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we’re not allowed to do that.”

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 is all set released on 31st March on Netflix, where she could be seen opposite Adam Sandler.

