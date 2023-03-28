South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin won our hearts with their show Crash Landing On You. While the couple’s chemistry was widely lauded, they actually started dating on the sets of the k-drama. The duo kept their relationship a secret for a few years before they made it official in 2021. A year later, over a month before their wedding, Son Ye-jin opened up about her first love, and it was none other than her now-husband.

The couple first met in 2014 at an event where they were seated together. However, it was not before 2018’s film The Negotiation that the two shared the frame. In 2019, they worked together again in Crash Landing On You, winning millions of hearts worldwide.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their wedding in February last year. A few days later, Ye-jin attended a press conference for her series Thirty-Nine. As per Soompi.com, Ye-jin’s romantic relationship with her then-fiance was the hot topic of the conference.

During the media interaction, Son Ye-jin was asked to reveal her first love, and her answer won her fans’ hearts. The actress said, “My current love is my first love,” referring to Hyun Bin. Further, in the press conference, Ye-jin thanked her fans for their warm wishes on her engagement. She said, “I am just so thankful. I am not sure what to say about such a personal matter in my life, here at the press conference for the drama Thirty-Nine, but I feel that I am encountering such important events at the start of 2022, both as an actress and as a person, and so it almost feels like destiny.” “I have received so many congratulations from everyone, and so I want to take this opportunity to thank you all,” she added.

The Crash Landing On You fame couple tied the knot on March 30, 2022, in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple‘s wedding was a private affair but no less than a fairytale. Later in November, the couple welcomed their baby boy.

