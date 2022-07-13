BTS is one of the biggest bands ever but it is a known fact that they have been through their own share of struggles. That is one of the reasons why their fan base, popularly known as ARMYs, is so protective of the septet to make sure they are not treated wrongly especially in the west. In the most recent turn of events, actor Rashmika Mandanna became a target for the desi fans as she mentioned wrong album names in an advertisement.

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have lately been in the news over their decision to focus on solo careers henceforth. They announced through a live session that they won’t be dropping any music as a band for a while now and it was a difficult piece of news for the fans to digest. Their latest album Proof has been doing quite well so far and from here on, every member will have an album of their own. J-Hope’s Jack in the Box has already been dropped and it has opened to raving reviews from the audience.

In the most recent turn of events, Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna appeared in a Spotify India endorsement video and mentioned her favourite songs at the moment. She revealed that she is addicted to the latest Proof album by BTS but looks like she made a mistake while mentioning one of the songs.

In the clip, Rashmika Mandanna mentions that she really likes Permission to Dance and ARMYs were quick to correct her on Twitter. They have been slamming the south beauty left right and centre over naming PTD as a part of the Proof album. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

Non oomf fav song from “proof” is “permission to dance” 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/XvWwga9lD0 — BTS⁷ (@republicoflndia) July 12, 2022

Bro I literally went to check what the hell was I listening to, cause I don't have PTD in the proof??? is it there for anyone? Gosh I thought I left a song from streaming 💀💀💀 — lémön – I WANT THE CD, I WANT THE CD PLAYER (@TanniesMelody) July 12, 2022

Where is this upload? we should dislike and report for giving misleading information 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 — 지gi⁷13💜💚𐤀 (@Jigirus07) July 12, 2022

Are we sure we are talking about the same Proof and she didn't get another special CD with ptd in the album?? — ⁵ Smriti ⁷ (@eternallytan) July 12, 2022

May be she had received proof deluxe version from bighit itself??? — BTS⁷ (@republicoflndia) July 12, 2022

At least choose a song from the album. Is it so hard to open Spotify💀💀💀😭 pic.twitter.com/PC4fN3BIVj — sHades⁷ in the box🃏 | ia asfck (@_parkshady_) July 12, 2022

What do you think about this mistake made by Rashmika Mandanna and Desi ARMYs reaction to it.

