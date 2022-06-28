Rashmika Mandanna was a well-known star in the South industry but her popularity grew among Hindi-speaking audiences after the success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Now that she’ll soon make her Bollywood debut, the actor is often spotted in studios. Recently, the actress was seen outside an office but what caught the netizen’s attention was that she stepped out of Innova. People mocked her for the same, while there were some who defended her.

Advertisement

The actress is preparing for her Bollywood debut with films such as Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu, Goodbye, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. She will be also seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Raman, and Pushpa 2.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted outside an office in Mumbai, wearing an Orange jumpsuit and black face mask. She posed and waved at the paparazzi but netizens mocked her for ditching some expensive vehicles and travelling in Innova car.

Reacting to the video of Rashmika Mandanna stepping out from Innova, a user trolled and wrote, “Budget km hai…. Innova,” another wrote, “Innova?.” On the other hand, there were few users who supported her and wrote, “Kyu bhai innova car nahi hain kya..koi dikhava nahi karna chahta aur Innova laaya toh galat kiya kya..,” another wrote, “this is known as simplicity🗿… budget ka koi scene nhi h.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier, the Pushpa star was in the news after a report claimed that she threw tantrums with one of the production house and even demanded to book tickets fie her pets.

Soon after the news reached Rashmika Mandanna, the actress dismissed such rumours and took to her Twitter and wrote “Hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thankyou for your concern.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now..🥲 even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me..🤣🤣 she’s very happy in Hyderabad..🥲🥲 thankyou for your concern @Mirchi9 ❤️ https://t.co/c2RTL9I2kG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Malayalam Actor ‘Action Hero Biju’s Villain ND Prasad Found Hanging Outside His House (Trigger Warning)

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram