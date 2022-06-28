‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ actor Biju Menon is said to have a significant role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film tentatively titled ‘Mega154’.

The film‘s release date for Sankranthi 2023 was confirmed by the producers. According to recent rumours, the movie’s producers are attempting to cast ‘Ranam’ and ‘Khatarnak’ actor Biju Menon as the villain.

According to rumours, the producers have already contacted Biju Menon about the project, which they have to yet confirm.

Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad is to compose the music for the movie, which is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar with GK Mohan as a co-producer.

Shruti Haasan will be seen in the female lead role in ‘Mega154’.

Meanwhile, the trio of Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh was spotted at their dear friend JC Pawan Reddy’s residence, as they were all gathered for a private party. A picture featuring them along with JC Pawan Reddy has been doing rounds on social media as all of them are seen having a great time.

The other day, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan were pictured celebrating the success of Kamal’s latest outing ‘Vikram’ at a dinner held by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad residence.

