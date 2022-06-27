American actor Bill Murray is known for his deadpan delivery. He has appeared in films like Lost in Translation, Meatballs (1979), Caddyshack (1980), Stripes (1981), Tootsie and many more. While he is a respected actor, he is notoriously known for his fueds with fellow actors.

Back in 2000, Murray, Drew Barrymore Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starred in action comedy film Charlie’s Angels. However, the 2003 sequel Full Throttle did not have Murray. He was replaced by Bernie Mac. If you wondered why Murray didn’t return for the sequel, it is because of his behaviour.

Bill Murray had a major altercation with Lucy Liu on sets of the action comedy. As per People magazine, the senior Hollywood actor “loudly complained about Liu’s [acting techniques], and Liu fired back — causing fellow actors, including Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, to flee for their trailers and for shooting to cease for the day.”

The report further cited a source saying, “What actually transpired was much more intense. Bill Murray stopped a scene in progress and pointed to Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu saying in order, “I get why you’re here, and you’ve got talent….but what in the hell are you doing here. You can’t act!” At that, Liu blew her lid and attacked Murray, wildly throwing punches. The actors had to be separated to opposite corners of the room while they lobbed verbal hand grenades at each other.With a Columbia Pictures gun to their heads, both actors would publicly downplay in incident but insiders know better. Bill Murray would not do any sequel with Liu attached and was subsequently replaced by Bernie Mac.”

Later last year, Lucy Liu opened up about the incident to the Asian Enough podcast. The actress said that Murray began “hurling insults” at her during the filming of a scene. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have,” she said.

Drew Barrymore then backed up Lucy’s claim on her talk show. “What really happened was Bill was just in a – you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes – and he just came in in a bad mood. What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behaviour from you.’ And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward,” Barrymore said.

