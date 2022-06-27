Johnny Depp is one actor who has immense respect for the arts in any form. He isn’t just a brilliant actor but also a musician. He’s currently a part of an American rock group titled ‘Hollywood Vampires’ which was formed by the actor and two other musicians named Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor spent a whopping Rs 25 lakhs for a n*ked Kate Middleton picture while he was already living with Amber Heard back in 2014. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Johnny has been making headlines every now and then. Ever since he has won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber, he has been ruling the headlines and how. Coming back to the topic, in the picture, Kate was n*ked and only donning a crown on her baby bump. The picture was painted by American street artist Pegasus who is pretty popular for his work.

Johnny Depp happens to be a fan of Pegasus’ art and he bought his painting of Kate Middleton at the opening of his studio in Islington. While attending the opening of his studio, Johnny bought a few stocking fillers for the kids, spending £25,000 (which come around be Rs 25 lakhs in INR) on a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth along with n*ked Middleton’s portrait as well, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Johnny Depp reportedly asked Pegasus to paint the same painting for him which he spray-painted on the walls of London which later sparked a controversy.

Take a look at it below:

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp spending a whopping amount of money on Kate Middleton’s n*ked portrait? Tell us in the comments below.

