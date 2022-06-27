An email regarding the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case has been leaked, containing information about the 2016 event when the police visited Depp’s penthouse after responding to a domestic violence call. A lot has been going around ever since the high-profile defamation trial ended.

Advertisement

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to celebrate the victory, Heard spoke about the disappointment she faced after the verdict was out. It is said that the Aquaman 2 actress is now going to write a “revenge” book that will dish out everything as she has nothing to lose.

Now, while talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, an email between Depp’s legal team Adam Waldman, Ben Chew, and Camille Vasquez is going viral. The mail is allegedly about a conversation between Adam and JD’s friend Josh Drew about the time when the cops were called to the actor’s house over domestic abuse claims in 2016 by Heard.

The email mentioned that Amber Heard called Josh Drew’s ex-wife, Raquel “Rocky” Pennington (not the martial artist), to help with a berserk Johnny Depp was a lie, and they waited to ambush him. It further detailed Amber Heard’s extra-marital relationship with Elon Musk and stated that they were into something “kinky” things.

Check out the email here:

Here is the email from Adam to Brown Rudnick. It summarizes his phone call with Josh Drew who admits Raquel was lying in wait in the closet for the ambush of Johnny. pic.twitter.com/H6Tm61xuec — Jax 🏴‍☠️🇨🇺 (@TheNamesQ) June 24, 2022

For the unversed, Heard had filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after accusing him of abusing her. She had bruises on her face, but it is alleged that they were fake. The Aquaman 2 actress had also asked for a restraining order from the actor, while he claimed that it was him who faced violence at the hands of Amber.

However, Amber Heard’s claims led to Johnny Depp losing his reputation, roles, and money, which is why he slammed a defamation case against her. But it is said that Heard is appealing the verdict. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Says Showing Off His B*tt Was A Dream Come True: “It Was 10 Years In Making”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram