Chris Pratt spoke about his miserable auditions for Star Trek and Avatar. The actor recently appeared in Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the JW franchise. It had a thunderous opening, but since then, it has seen a major fall in its box office. As of now, it has made $657 million globally.

Now, the actor is set to appear in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Star-Lord. It was confirmed that a few GOTG characters will cameo in the Taika Waititi directorial. It is the fourth instalment of Thor’s solo adventure in the MCU and just had its world premiere.

While talking about Chris Pratt, the actor made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, where he shared his terrible experiences auditioning for Avatar and Star Trek. “It was so not close that it was really demoralizing and made me actually truly question my potential or what I should be aiming for as an actor,” Pratt said.

Chris Pratt further shared details of his Avatar audition and said, “I just remember reading this character description, and it was like ‘he walks in and he has the it factor.'” The Parks and Recreations star continued, “So I was feeling, you know, a little bit overweight, I wasn’t really taking care of myself physically, I was in a relationship where we were, you know, drinking a lot. I walked in, and I started sweating immediately, and it was a casting assistant.”

“She just looked at me, and she just pressed record, and she just started doing her stuff while I was reading with her other casting assistant. I saw that there was literally nothing about my audition that was compelling at all,” Pratt added.

For Star Trek, Pratt had auditioned for the role of Captain Kirk, and for Avatar, it was Jake Sully. Though he didn’t bag roles in the two of the biggest film franchises, Chris managed to get a role in the MCU and Jurassic World. Besides Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt will also appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Holiday Special.

