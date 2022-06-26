Johnny Depp once compared a photoshoot to r*pe and received flak over that. Depp has been making the news a lot these days ever since his defamation case against Amber Heard. The actor slammed the case against the Aquaman 2 actress who accused him of abuse which led to him losing roles, reputation, and money.

The verdict was out and was in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. His fans rejoiced while he celebrated the win in various ways, including eating a lavish dinner and performing with his band. The actor is looking forward to his career and is on a European tour with his musical group.

While talking about Johnny Depp, trouble has followed him throughout. He has been criticised over several things. This includes the time he compared doing a photoshoot to being r*ped. The actor appeared on Vanity Fair’s cover and gave an interview with the magazine in 2011.

It was then when Johnny Depp said, “You just feel like you’re being r*ped somehow,” the Fantastic Beast actor said. “R*ped… It feels like a kind of weird… just weird, man,” he added. “Whenever you have a photo shoot or something like that, it’s like… you just feel dumb. It’s just so stupid,” Depp continued.

This met with a lot of criticism, especially from several anti-sexual violence groups. Later, Johnny apologised for his words and said “it was a poor choice of words on my part.” The actor had issued a statement where he noted that he understands there is no comparison and was regretful for saying it.

Meanwhile, as Johnny Depp goes on a tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, Amber Heard has received a written order from the jury to pay the $10.35 million damages after losing the defamation trial. While Depp has to pay $2 million to the actress over her counterclaim.

