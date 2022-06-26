There is no replacement to the Suicide Squad that houses some of the most darkly incredible characters and one that even entertain with their doomed destiny. And amid all of them you cannot stop loving Harley Quinn even with her meanest of the moves. Thanks to Margot Robbie for blowing life into the visual retelling of her story and making us fall in love even more. The actor ever since she took the mantle in 2016 has been a fan favourite and looks like even James Gunn understands that.

If you aren’t in sync, Margot entered the DCEU as Harley Quinn in 2016 with the first Suicide Squad, then is Birds Of Prey in 2020 and The Suicide Squad last year. It was recently that James Gunn gave a heartbreak update about the franchise but seems like that isn’t stopping him from thinking about experimenting with Robbie’s Harley.

In his latest Twitter doings, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has decided to answer a fan’s question who wants Margot Robbie to reprise Harley Quinn again just like us. In the reply to him, the filmmaker dropped a hint and the fans are hooking their hopes to it already. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The fan tweet read, “Please bring Harley back for another project.” James Gunn who decided to reply to the tweet wrote, “Not a bad idea.” Well the comment section of tweet is flooding with love for both Margot Robbie and Gunn. Fans cannot wait already and seems like the filmmaker and the studio might have to take this seriously.

Not a bad idea. https://t.co/gboV6EEwOD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2022

However, in the recent updates it was said that Lady Gaga is in talks to play a version of Harley Quinn in Joker 2 opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The makers most recently confirmed the movie but there is yet no confirmation on the pop sensation’s entry to it. Stay tuned while we bring to you more from the world of entertainment.

