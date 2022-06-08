Joker 2 has been finally confirmed by the director Todd Phillips. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer will be the sequel to the 2019 film based on the DC villain. The first one garnered positive reviews from everyone, which led to the demand for a second part. However, the announcement of it has left the fans in a split.

Negotiations for a sequel began as early as 2019, after the success of the first part. Its global box office collection of $1 billion left Warner Bros, DC, and the rest of the world in shock. Phoenix’s version of Arthur Fleck was appreciated by fans.

Now, Todd Phillips has finally confirmed that Joker 2 is happening, ending the anticipation. He took it to his Instagram and posted a photo of the script and Joaquin Phoenix reading it. The cover of the script read, Joker: Folie a Deux, which means a mental illness or delusion shared by two close people.

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Despite all of this, the announcement of Joker 2 has left the fans divided. While some are rejoicing over having another DC movie to look forward to, some are calling it ‘unnecessary.’ “This joker 2 confirmation is pissing me off much more than it should. There is literally no story to tell. it’s so baffling unnecessary,” wrote one user on Twitter.

I described Joker as "a great movie that I never want to see ever again." So we'll have to see how the sequel works. https://t.co/fsOSqWKeMb — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) June 7, 2022

Joker 2 is gonna be the Toy Story 4 of CBM’s, a sequel that is really unnecessary — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) May 30, 2021

Joker 2 is absolutely unnecessary unless Willem Dafoe is in it, in which case it is absolutely necessary. — Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@RawbertBeef) June 7, 2022

I’ll see Joker 2 but I’m not hyped for it because I simply think it’s unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/iT8Z884e5b — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 7, 2022

However, many shared their excitement and called out those who are not sharing the same sentiments.

People calling Joker 2 unnecessary while consuming the Obi Wan show and all the other MCU Disney+ shows — daisy ridley hot #AmbulanceSweep (@supersymmetry_I) June 7, 2022

"joker 2 is unnecessary" pic.twitter.com/p1FuJMhzfr — daisy ridley hot #AmbulanceSweep (@supersymmetry_I) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, besides the confirmation of the sequel and that Joaquin Phoenix is coming back, no other updates were offered. The date on the script suggested that the draft in question was finalized in late May.

What are your thoughts on Joker 2? Are you excited for the sequel or do you also think it was not needed? Let us know!

