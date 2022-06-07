Rihanna is a boss lady and there is barely anyone who would have a contrasting opinion about it. The singer does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary and that is one of the reasons she is almost always surrounded by controversy. Apart from this, she is also a politically opinionated individual who has almost always advocated against former US President Donald Trump. Back when she was actively protesting against the Republican representative, she was publically called out by Azealia Banks but obviously, Ri had the best comeback.

For the unversed, Riri has lately been focused on her personal life ever since she gave birth to a baby boy last month. She, and her beau, A$AP Rocky were also in the news previously when rumours suggested that the rapper cheated on her while she was carrying his child. It was, however, put to rest when they were spotted spending time together just a few days later.

Back in 2017, Rihanna was actively protesting against Donald Trump when Azealia Banks took a dig at her for her political activism. She pointed out through an Instagram post (now deleted) that Ri isn’t even a citizen of America and said, “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders, I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly [sic] scared for myself and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”

Rihanna decided that this matter cannot be taken lightly and hit back at Azealia Banks in the most subtle way possible. She put up a monochrome picture of herself pouting and wrote in the caption, “The face you make when you a immigrant”. Here’s a look.

