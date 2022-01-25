Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently had taken it to their social media account to share the delightful news of them welcoming their first child through surrogacy. The news came as a huge surprise for PeeCee and Nick‘s fans!

Advertisement

Adding to the amazing news, as per a few reports it is said that the first child of the duo is a baby girl. However, it’s unclear if the reports of them welcoming a daughter are true or not.

Advertisement

Well, according to the fresh scoop, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now all set to welcome their newborn in their fully renovated and child-friendly LA home!

As per People Magazine, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been working on renovating their LA home for the past few months. The couple was focusing on making their house more baby-friendly and were also planning on creating outdoor space for their kids. A source informed People, “When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery. Nick and Priyanka spent months renovating their house after they had moved in”.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ LA house, the duo had purchased their grand home in Encino, California. PeeCee and Nick’s Encino home has been the talk of the town for quite sometimes as their house is said to be one of the most expensive properties in LA, and as per reports, it cost them an insane amount of USD 20 million (which is around Rs. 149 crores in Indian rupees). Yes, you have heard that absolutely right!

It looks like Peecee and Nick had all this planned out well!

Meanwhile, according to DailyMail, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, 12 weeks early. The newborn arrived at a Southern California hospital outside LA. The couple will be staying there until their newborn is healthy enough to return to them. As per the development, a source close to the couple revealed the real reason PeeCee and Nick opted for surrogacy.

The source said “Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it’s not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it’s difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route.”

Are you excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ newborn baby? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Sultry Bodycon Dress Reminds Netizens Of Urfi Javed As They Troll Her Fashion Sense!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube