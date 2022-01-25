For quite some time, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for all personal reasons and we can’t get enough. The actress, who got married to her boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal, in a big fat Indian wedding on December 9, recently sent her fans into a tizzy when she shared a couple of photos from her latest outing in the Maldives.

Advertisement

Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor blessed our feeds with a few photos from a beach which made netizens quickly guess that she’s having a gala time with husband Vicky Kaushal during their Honeymoon at the picturesque location. But looks like it isn’t what it is.

Advertisement

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Katrina Kaif is not in the Maldives with Vicky for her honeymoon, but for some other reason. If the latest report is anything to go by then she’s having a whale of a time as she fulfills her professional commitments. Yes, that’s true! Katrina is in the tropical region for the shoot for a beverage brand. A source close to the actress revealed to News18, “Katrina is here for a quick shoot. She has had a long association with the beverage brand and they are coming up with an interesting television commercial for the summer. She will be there for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai.”

In the photos, Katrina Kaif looked dazzling in an olive green striped see-through top paired with a floral bikini. Check out the pics below:

The source also spilled the beans on Kat resuming the shoot of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The website reports that Katrina and Salman were supposed to resume shooting for the film in Delhi from early January but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country including the capital city, several cities are now under partial lockdown and several restrictions, because of which the shoot was pushed.

On the work front, Kat will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. That apart, she also has Tiger 3, opposite Salman Khan, in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Her ‘Dupatta Mera’ Song From ‘MKKH’ ‘Most Favourite’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube