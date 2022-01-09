Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who took their wedding vows last month, celebrated their first month anniversary on Sunday.

Katrina took to her Instagram and posted a picture tagging and hugging Vicky while the two smiled for the camera. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happppyyyyy one month my (love)”.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s close friend Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple we love you.”

Check out the post shared by Katrina Kaif below:

Here’s what Vicky Kaushal shared:

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, in an intimate ceremony after 3 days of wedding festivities at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The much-hyped wedding was attended by 120 guests amid tight security.

The celebrity couple shifted to their new apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are their neighbours.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself flaunting her diamond-studded

‘mangalsutra’.

