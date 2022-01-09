Collections are trickling to some extent at least for ‘83 as 1.35 crores* more came in on Saturday. The film is at least staying over the 1 crore mark and that’s the basis whichever theatres are open in certain parts of the country. Unlike the earlier two waves, there is no complete lockdown when there used to be blanket closure of theatres. Here it is sporadic, though one had to admit that the situation around theatres being allowed to operate is worsening with every passing day.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Saturday collections read as 1.35 crores* and that’s a marginal improvement over Friday collections of 1 crore. Due to no new release and multiplexes only having ‘83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home to play, there are some footfalls at least. As a result, Sunday should be in the same lines as well as Saturday. Not that any major jump is expected but as long as it’s similar to Friday and Saturday, it would be something to add on at least.

Advertisement

The film 83 has now collected 99.35 crores* and should go past the 100 crores mark today. Ideally, this should have happened in the first week, if not the first five days itself, for the film.

However, that’s where things stand and one now waits to see how much more does the Kabir Khan directed film 83 earn from this point on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: Aamir Khan To Take Laal Singh Chaddha To US, Hold Special Screening For Tom Hanks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube