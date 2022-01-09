Bollywood playback singer Arjit Singh is one of the most bankable and successful singers we have today. He rose to fame for crooning “Tum Hi Ho” and “Chahun Main Ya Naa” in 2013. While he may be referred to as the ‘King of Playback Singing’, he did create a few controversies that made headlines.

While he sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali, Arjit has also performed in various other Indian languages. He was declared the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify. He once even made headlines for his drunk viral apology for Salman Khan.

Back in 2018, A video of Arjit Singh went viral on social media wherein he was seen uttering expletives during his live performance. In the video, he was seen singing Nadaan Parinde song from Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and all of a sudden he was seen in angry ninja mode saying, “Somebody f*cking fix this mic!”

While the mike was fixed immediately and he resumed, but the video went viral on social media. The Internet had a field day!

Quotes by some great musicians. pic.twitter.com/uvveenGY3u — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) January 17, 2018

Tried to be Mohit Chauhan but he did not know how he was sounding 😂😂 — Nafis Iqbal (@NafisIqbal16) January 17, 2018

lmaoooo why does arijit singh sound like @JusReign's impression of an angry Indian uncle in the end https://t.co/4MO7aZF8EB — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) January 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Arjit Singh yesterday took to social media to announce that he and his wife tested positive of Covid-19 and have quarantined themselves. He wrote, “Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves.”

Soon after he announced it on social media, his fans showered him with love and best wishes in the comment section. Several of his fans also prayed for his speedy recovery, while singer Ayush Talniya reacted to the post and wrote, “All our prayers with you and your family dada. You’ll get well soon.”

Arjit Singh becomes the latest celebrity to get infected by the virus as veteran actor Nafisa Ali, John Abraham, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani were also contracted the deadly virus.

