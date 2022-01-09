Bollywood’s handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is someone we can’t help but swoon and drool over, thanks to his acting skill and ahem….his swoon-worthy body. The actor has won millions of hearts across the world through his amazing movies. Aditya enjoys a huge fan following of more than 2 million followers on Instagram and has always been quite appreciative of his fans.

His fans are so bonkers behind him that, he ends up receiving not only love but loads of gifts and love letters too. However, did you know, once a crazy fan ended up sending him a letter written in blood? Below is everything you need to know!

Well, a couple of years back when Aditya Roy Kapur, on his birthday (November 16), was busy in Kashmir shooting for one of his projects, the actor had received a letter back at his home from an unknown fan. As the actor wasn’t present at his home, his team took a look at the letter and were stunned to see everything written in blood.

Talking about the creepy incident a source close to Aditya Roy Kapur told Hindustan Times that, “His staff at home was sifting through the mail when they found one letter that had been written in blood. It had been sent to Aditya by a fan from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. In the note, she had repeatedly expressed her desire to marry him.”

Further continuing to express their concerns over the letter, the source said, “Because his team was taken aback, they immediately contacted Aditya in Kashmir and told him that he had been sent a letter like this. While Aditya was extremely overwhelmed, he was also shocked.”

Later during a conversation with Aditya himself, the actor expressed how he felt about the letter written in blood. The Malang actor said, “I didn’t know how to react when I heard about the letter. It was surprising and heartening at the same time. I owe everything to my fans, and I’m extremely grateful for all their love, but taking it this far is a little worrisome.”

Well, that’s just straight-up creepy and scary!

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is presently gearing up for his upcoming project, Thadam. The actor will also star in Kapil Verma directorial Om: The Battle Within.

