Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame after romancing Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Aashiqui 2’. Although he made his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer ‘London Dreams’ but the film was a box office dud. In an old interview, Aditya opened up his shooting experience with the superstar and how the first scene with the ‘Radhe’ actor got him scared.

Apart from the musical drama, Aditya has worked in films like, ‘Action Replayy’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Malang’, ‘Ok Jaanu’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Sadak 2’, ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ and others.

During an interview, with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya Roy Kapur recalled his first shot for his debut film, ‘London Dreams’. The scene took place in a hospital with Rannvijay Singha, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. In the scene, the ‘Dabangg’ star is lying in bed and Aditya has to scream at him.

Talking about the scene with Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur shared, “I knew it was only acting, but I had to muster up the courage to do it. I don’t remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me. But I think I overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman bhai opened one eye, looked at me, and said, ‘Kya hai?’”

It was the superstar’s reaction that scared him and as a result, he started apologising to the actor. Later Salman smiled at him and said he was just joking. During the interview, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ star admitted how scared he was with ‘Sultan’ star, but soon he made him comfortable.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology Netflix film, ‘Ludo,’ currently, he’s gearing for the shoot of Om – The Battle Within, Ek Villain 2 and Thadam’s Hindi remake.

