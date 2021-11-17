Bollywood actress Somy Ali recently spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She praised the actress for having the courage to file a domestic violence case during those times. The relationship she was hinting at was with Salman Khan, who is also her own ex. But now KRK has whole new claims to make! Below are all the details you need.

Well, one knows that Kamaal R Khan is totally against Salman Khan. The superstar even filed a defamation suit against the self-proclaimed critic after he used ill words for his movie, Radhe. But it looks like KRK will drag the war as far as possible.

Yesterday, Somy Ali made a statement on Aishwarya Rai was the talk of the town. “Kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence. I respect her and commend her for taking that stand,” she said.

Now, KRK is reacting to the whole situation and taking hot pots at Salman Khan. He tweeted, “Somy Ali said in her latest interview! Aish is a brave girl, who gave Muh Tod Jawab to that bad person, who did beat all his girlfriends. He did beat me also but I was not able to file FIR. Dear Somy, you are too late now.”

Somy Ali said in her latest interview! Aish is a brave girl, who gave Muh Tod Jawab to that bad person, who did beat all his girlfriends. He did beat me also but I was not able to file FIR.

Dear Somy, you are too late now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 17, 2021

This is a huge claim made by KRK. Let’s see if Salman Khan takes any action or Somy Ali responds to the remarks.

Meanwhile, Somy and Salman were together for 5-long years. They even planned to tie the knot but things fell apart at the most unexpected time.

Revealing the reason behind their breakup, Somy Ali had told Zoom, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.”

