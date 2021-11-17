Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar continues its stupendous earnings at the box office. The film earned a decent number on its second Monday. And now, it’s learnt that film has sailed extremely well on day 12 i.e. second Tuesday.

The film is majorly earning in 2-3 states and the run has been very impressive so far. As the race for 200 crore is very much on, there’s hope amongst all Bollywood filmmakers and exhibitors. Rohit Shetty has maintained his image of a hit machine. In fact, he has just elevated it with the love he’s receiving from the family audience.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has raked in 4-5 crores on its day 12, which is quite impressive considering the previous day’s 4.50 crores. The Indian total now stands at 159.73-160.73 crores. Now all eyes are set on Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, which releases this Friday. Its run will decide Akshay Kumar starrer’s pace towards the 200 crore club.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty last Friday for the success of his movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The federation also hailed Shetty for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging. FWICE represents 31 unions of film and television workers. The film, according to the federation, had given hope to the industry that audiences are coming back to the theatres.

The felicitation event was attended by senior actor Anupam Kher, who said: “My sister used to say that a messiah invariably comes whenever there’s any problem. Today, Rohit Shetty has shown the way to the industry by releasing his film first in theatres.”

