Karan Johar has been part of Bollywood for a long time now and the filmmaker has seen a lot of things change in the industry. The producer has given numerous hit films but there was a time when he was criticised for his multi starrer film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Talking about the film, Karan claimed that the family drama was his dream project, but he won’t make such films anymore.

Apart from the 2001 film, he has helmed six other films to date, that includes, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and one segment each of Netflix anthology films, Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, was loved for its songs, storyline and catchy dialogues, but the director was criticised for the same film. In an interview with a magazine in 2002, Karan Johar addressed the criticism he received for the film and what went wrong with it.

Karan Johar said, “My first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was a feel-good movie, which did well too. Everyone was very happy because there was a young filmmaker who’d made a good, successful movie. I was accepted immediately.”

The producer added, “Then came Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Even though it was a huge box-office success, people felt it had nothing new to offer, that it didn’t speak a new language. I admit there was nothing new in K3G. It was a mainstream family entertainer with the usual songs and dances that make everyone all over the country happy. Let me make it clear that I’m not taking up for what I made.”

Revealing further, Karan Johar called the Shah Rukh Khan starrer his ‘childhood dream’, he told, “Why then, did I make it? Well, it’s been a childhood dream to make a film like Kabhi Kabhie, spanning generations, with all the opulence and scale. K3G was the fulfilment of a dream. But now that it’s over, I have no right to make the same kind of feel-good film again. I should be slapped… no, I should be kicked if I make another crying, singing, dancing, happy movie.”

