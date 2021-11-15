After the success of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has been getting a lot of great interesting and major projects. The actor is currently living his best life with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and four kids. However, there was a time when the Tandav actor felt crying as he wasn’t allowed to meet, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan after his divorce from Amrita Singh.

Things fell apart when the couple decided to part ways in 2004. The Nawab of Pataudi went bankrupt as he had to pay his ex-wife 5 crores. The actor had claimed that even if he had to slog till death he would pay the money just for the sake of his kids. After separation, the Omkara actor resided with his then-girlfriend and model Rosa Catalano.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan said, “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother. That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family.”

Talking about facing financial crunch and paying alimony to Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan added, “I’m supposed to give Amrita INR 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately INR 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying INR 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given to my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure.”

“I really want my kids. But I don’t want to put up a constant fight over them. If they are to be taken away from me then let Amrita call them Sara Singh and Ibrahim Singh. Let my daughter become 18 and ask me, ‘Where were you Dad when my brother and I needed you’’ Let me die of shame. But please don’t kill me with a feeling of constant guilt just because I’ve had the courage to finally walk away from an impossible relationship to find some solace,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan concluded by saying, “I want no confrontation with Amrita. She was and will remain, an integral part of my life. I want her and my kids to be happy.”

