Actress Haelyn Shastri, who plays Anti-Terrorist Squad officer ‘Malvika Gupta’ in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, talks about bagging the role and her working experience in the film.

Sharing about the process of getting the cop’s role, she said: “I went to watch ‘Simmba’ and in the end, I came to know of ‘Sooryavanshi’ movie of Rohit sir. So, I instantly felt an urge to be a part of this film. I literally started manifesting resources to act with Akshay Kumar. I have a habit of reading credits till the end of the film and tried to search them over the various platforms and started looking for their email ID.”

“Being hopeful, I made the first move by sending my profile and congratulating them for ‘Simmba’s success. After a few weeks I received a reply from sir’s team saying thank you and we will see if you’re fit for the role as it is a cop movie so there are not many female roles so we’ll let you know,” Haelyn Shastri added.

The actress who was seen in Malayalam film ‘Inspector Dawood Ibrahim’ and TV shows like ‘Manmohini’, ‘Alif Laila’ and many more shared further on getting this big opportunity.

Haelyn Shastri continued: “After a month or two, they informed me there is a cop role in this film that can has less dialogue but will be throughout the film. I gave the green light to play a cop. I performed the role of an inspector in ‘Inspector Dawood Ibrahim’. I rejected a few TV roles and waited for this one. I auditioned for other roles too. I was hoping that I will be confirmed for the cop role.”

“Time flew and at the end there was no revert and then next day I heard ‘Sooryavanshi’ shoot started. With a heavy heart I tried to accept the rejection. Few days passed by and I got a call that there is one more cop role but they were not sure if there will be any dialogues yet they wanted an actor for this role so wanted to know if I was interested. And that’s how I bagged this role as the second cop which was not in the film earlier.”

Talking about the fun moments on set and working experience with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, Haelyn Shastri revealed: “Akshay Kumar sir is an inspiration to me. He offered to play ludo and there was this bet of Rs 200 per person. He won every time so we owe him 600 bucks for the game. It was all for fun but was a great moment of my life.

“During the introduction, I had a bet with Ranveer Singh that if he forgets my name, he will treat me with vada pav and if he doesn’t, I will treat him. So, after we all finished our scene and the next day we met on set, I asked him if he remembered my name. He was acting like he forgot. I said sir you forgot then he snaps, ‘No, I remember Haelyn Shastriiiii.'”

