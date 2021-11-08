Director Rohit Shetty recently announced his next film, Singham 3 and it has already gotten the internet talking. With his latest film, Sooryavanshi, running successfully in the theatres, fans are elated to witness another cop drama with actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role. According to the latest reports, the upcoming film will also feature a cameo from both Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

The third instalment of the Singham franchise is already in progress and is expected to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2023. The plot of this action-drama will revolve around the India-Pakistan border terrorism with Tanhaji star returning as the courageous Maharashtrian cop, Bajirao Singham. It has also been revealed that the Pakistan portions of the film will be shot in India.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3 will feature special appearances from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, bringing together Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. After the success of special cameos in Sooryavanshi, the idea is expected to work well in the upcoming film.

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, has left a huge impact at the box office, marking the return of movies at cinema halls. According to the collections mentioned on boxofficeindia.com, the film made close to ₹28 crores on Sunday and the first week collections have crossed the 77 crore mark at the domestic box office. The impressive numbers despite a 2-year break has left the film industry and analysts quite impressed. The action-thriller is also expected to bring more audiences to the theatres in the upcoming week.

Akshay Kumar starrer hit the theatres on November 5, 2021 after the release date being postponed numerous times.

The plot of this movie revolves around the life of ACP Veer Sooryavanshi, the Anto-terrorism squad chief. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars actress Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

