It will now be a year and a half since Bollywood lost one of its versatile actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, his case has made some build up as the Central Bureau of Investigation who are still investigating this case, has now reached out to Google and Facebook headquarters in the USA in order to procure deleted chats, emails and social media posts of the late actor under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty).

The ‘Raabta’ actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his residence.

Talking about CBI’s recent move on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant’s family, praised the agency’s step on sending a request to Google and Facebook. He said, “I am not surprised because they (CBI) want to do a thorough investigation before they finalise the case. There is a lot of mystery behind Sushant Singh’s death like there are no eyewitnesses, or camera footage to show what happened and I think that CBI is trying to find a proper lead.”

Earlier, there came in reports that last year CBI had ruled out the murder assumption from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Reacting to this report the agency denied it and said, “The CBI is conducting an investigation related to death of sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI.”

