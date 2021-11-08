The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani gained popularity in 1994 following the release of the film Mohra. Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree set the fire on screen. Now 27 years later Katrina Kaif attempted to recreate the magic by dancing in a metallic saree. So who wooed Akshay Kumar better? Let’s take a look.

In the latest release of Rohit Shetty’s film, Katrina was seen performing some famous dance steps of Raveena from the original number. The actress was dancing in rain in an empty amusement park as Akki watches her from a distance. The actor is seen joining her to dance in the rain before the two end up romancing in a car. The music video has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

The original version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. However, the latest version starring Katrina Kaif and Akki has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Interestingly there is also some difference in both versions apart from Katrina Kaif and Raveena.

The latest version of the song from Sooryavanshi has modified some lyrics, which was originally written by Anand Bakshi. The original music by Viju Shah was a hit among the audiences.

While some believe that Katrina Kaif did a fair job with the song but some believe that Raveena Tandon had set the benchmark really high with her moves wooing Akki in the original song. Katrina Kaif’s performance, flaunting the curves in a sexy silver saree to wooing Akshay in the rain, reminded fans of when she danced in a rain-soaked saree in the song Gale Lag Ja from De Dana Dan.

It is also worth pointing out that within a day of being on being released on YouTube, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starring Tip Tip Song has received nearly 20 million views and as many as almost 1 million likes. The song was on YouTube’s trending section in the music category on Sunday morning. It goes without saying that the song is a huge hit but which version did you like? Cast your vote below.

