In just two days, Sooryavanshi has hit a half-century. The film collected 23.85 crores more on Saturday and as a result, the total stands at 50.14 crores. This is truly fantastic as the Saturday hold means that the film is not just about the opening day numbers but has in fact been appreciated well too.

After a very good start on Friday [26.29 crores], Saturday was always going to be tricky. First and foremost, one can’t be certain about films gaining usual trending from the pre-pandemic era when Saturday collections were better than Friday and then Sunday used to find even greater momentum. After all, it could very easily have been a front-loaded affair where hardcore movie buffs stepped in for Friday shows but then the trending took a different arch on the rest of the weekend. Secondly, Friday was a big holiday, and post-Diwali, numbers usually fall.

However, there were no such scares as the film continued on Saturday morning where it left on Friday evening, and while Diwali advantage had already been taken care of, the Bhai Dooj holiday helped a bit as well as the Saturday factor. Moreover, neutral audiences have started stepping in as well in good numbers, which is keeping the momentum intact. In fact, on the single screens, Sooryavanshi is doing very good business and one just waits to see multiplexes get even better as well, especially in the Delhi NCR region where there is a record count of shows available.

Nonetheless, for both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, there is a lot to rejoice since the film’s excellent hold on Saturday has reinstated their belief in bringing it only in theatres. While 50 crores mark has already been surpassed, one now waits to see how quickly does Sooryavanshi makes an entry in the 100 Crore Club and thereafter crosses further frontiers.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

