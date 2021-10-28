In a strengthening of a historically strong collaboration with the celebrated studio, Prime Video becomes the exclusive worldwide streaming destination for Yash Raj Films’ next four massive theatrical releases—Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera.

Advertisement

Prime Video India today announced an exclusive licensing deal with India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) that will make the steaming service the home to the studio’s four massively mounted upcoming theatrical releases. As part of this deal, Prime Video will have exclusive global streaming rights to these four most anticipated titles under the Yash Raj Films banner. Doubling down on its commitment to offer seamless access to the best movies to viewers from the safety and convenience of their homes, Prime Video will stream these titles just four weeks after their theatrical release.

The high-octane content slate includes films across genres—including much-awaited heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari; Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s mega-action entertainer Shamshera; historical action spectacle Prithviraj based on the life of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood; Ranveer Singh’s big ticket family entertainer with a powerful social message Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Advertisement

“At Prime Video, we are intently focused on bringing the biggest & the best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment,” said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India. “Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime Members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films.”

The deal further strengthens the long-standing and ever-growing relationship between Prime Video and Yash Raj Films, with the former already housing some of the YRF classics—including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, and many more. And recently, the worldwide digital premieres of titles such as Thugs of Hindostan, War, Mardaani, and more have garnered much appreciation and love from the audiences.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, added: “In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. We are excited to ink this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content library.”

Prime Video in India has a large catalogue of Hindi movies for their viewers to enjoy, with content tie-ups with most of the top production houses in Bollywood. The video on-demand service offers its viewers access to unlimited video streaming, with a wide selection of local language movies, U.S. TV shows, and more, as it continues to add new and exclusive content, including original Indian TV shows.

The titles will premiere on Prime Video just four weeks after their theatrical launch, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video offers incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming, all available with the Prime membership. Customers can also watch Amazon’s large catalogue of quality content by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers.

These big YRF titles will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series One Mic Stand, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, The Family Man, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, Indian films such as Sardar Udham. Sherni, Toofaan, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Unpaused, among others, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, Without Remorse, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Must Read: When Rajesh Khanna Would Snap At Anju Mahendru For Wearing A Skirt & Not Donning A Sari

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube