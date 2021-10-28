The Aryan Khan cruise ship raid case has finally come to an end with the Bombay High Court granting him bail. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after the raid and then arrested on October 3rd.

The star kid along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were then sent to judicial custody on October 7th. Today, after a long 3-day argument in court, the star kid has been granted bail. Now, his lawyers have told us about his return from prison.

Recently, in a press briefing former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi who was representing Aryan Khan in the case stated that he will be out of jail by tomorrow or by Saturday. It is to be noted that the Bombay High Court will declare it’s details on the case by tomorrow and NCB may take some time for the protocols.

Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/jQGKYIBxrn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

After hearing the bail of Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took it to her Instagram sharing a story to celebrate the release of the actor’s son. In the story she wrote, ” There Is God.. thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Truth Prevails” followed by namaste emojis.

Earlier, during Aryan Khan’s case, NCB had reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s that manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced the ‘Panch-Witness’ during the ongoing investigation. As soon as the NCB got a hint of this, they immediately moved the Special NDPS Court on Monday.

The NCB said, “Significantly, such purported affidavit names one Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to this applicant. It appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witnesses when the investigation is ongoing. Such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

