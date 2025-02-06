New Delhi: The Khan family is serving up some serious Bollywood royalty vibes, and we’re here for it! Suhana Khan is all set to share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film King. Meanwhile, the Khan family recently made a dazzling appearance at a city event, showing their support for Aryan Khan, who is making his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Suhana took to her Instagram handle today and was spotted sharing BTS from the event. She looked stunningly ravishing in a chic cutout pantsuit in a set of simply breathtaking pictures. The showstopper of the set of images was the last photo, featuring a candid Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one of the promo shoots. Alongside the post was a caption, “BA***DS ONLY #thebadsofbollywood.” The post saw a lot of attention, even from industry people like Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda, lauding Aryan for his direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial project title was announced at the Next on Netflix 2025 event held in Mumbai. The teaser released during the event offered audiences a sneak peek into the fun and engaging camaraderie between Aryan and his superstar father.

The teaser starts with Shah Rukh Khan entering onto a dimly lit set, the bright red backdrop shining like a beacon. He introduces the show when Aryan interrupts him, sitting in the director’s chair, asking his father to retake the shot. SRK is his usual professional self, and he tries a few takes but is halted every time. In a humorous moment of frustration, Shah Rukh finally exclaims, “Chup! Ab main take karunga aur tum sab dekhoge. Aur seekhoge!”

With his signature charisma, SRK then makes the official announcement of the show, declaring, “Picture to salon se baaki hai, par show ab shuru hoga. The biggest, the saddest, bravest, whackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest, filmiest show on earth. Aur uss show ka title hai.”

Reacting to the post, Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Wow,” followed by a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan’s BFFs and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh dropped heart-eye, fire, and a red heart emoji. Apart from this, Karan Johar also re-shared the post and exclaimed, “Director saab!”

As the screen transitions, the bold title of The Bads of Bollywood appears on screen, marking the official unveiling of Aryan Khan’s project. Sharing the announcement video, Netflix captioned it, “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Bads of Bollywood*is coming soon.

The show will be streaming on Netflix, though a release date has not been confirmed. Fans eagerly await this exciting new project, promising an unconventional take on Bollywood through Aryan Khan’s directorial lens.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Knew Dunki Would Underperform: “He Was Preparing Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News