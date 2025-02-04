The OTT streaming platform Netflix announced its exciting lineup for the year 2025. Needless to say, it has gotten your binge list covered for this year. Here are 3 reasons why Netflix’s list of offerings will leave you spoilt for choices and redefines the digital sphere like never before

3 Reasons Why Netflix Has Gotten Your 2025 Binge List Sorted

1- Exciting Lineup Of Thrillers, Action & Romance

When it comes to romances, the OTT streaming platform offers movies like Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naadaniyan, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Then there is the Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer romantic flick Dhoom Dhaam which marks a romantic story in the backdrop of an adventure. While the Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Royals is a slick romantic flick against the backdrop of a royal family.

On the other hand, Netflix inevitably has elevated its action genres too. The Tamil film Akka boasts a women-led action flick with Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead. In the series, we have the Shabana Azmi starrer Dabba Cartel, which revolves around a gritty drug peddling business. Series like Glory and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will also leave you wanting for more. Finally, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati return for Rana Naidu Season 2, which ups the action, thrill, and the adrenaline rush.

Talking about the thrillers, Jewel Theif: The Heist Begins stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and revolves around a robbery attempt on a precious diamond. Kohrra Season 2 and Mandala Murders will offer you an exciting and macabre undertone when it comes to the thriller genres. The third season of Delhi Crime is here wherein Madam Sir aka Shefali Sir will face a new foe in an additional cast member, Huma Qureshi.

2- A Fine Blend Of Drama And Documentary

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with The Ba*****s Of Bollywood which promises to navigate the nitty-gritty of Bollywood through the eyes of an ambitious outsider. Netflix also brings you series like Saare Jahan Se Accha and the sports drama Test which offers something unique and riveting for the fans to behold.

Talking about the documentaries, Vir Das’ comedy special, Vir Das Fool Volume is here to tickle your funny bones. While the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 is back with a bang again. On the other hand, the documentary show, Dining With The Kapoors will talk about the Kapoor clan’s love for food and their glorious relationship with the world of cinema.

3- Versatility Is The Key

The main USP of the Netflix 2025 lineup is its versatility. The offerings blend two or more genres skillfully to satiate the expectations of all the fans who are expecting something new from the platform. For instance, the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Toaster combines comedy and drama and promises to offer a layered and a quirky story with real emotions.

Which Netflix show are you the most excited for?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Anuja OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Oscar Nominated Film Backed By Priyanka Chopra & Mindy Kaling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News