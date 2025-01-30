The Oscar-nominated live-action short film Anuja, backed by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga, is finally gearing up for its OTT release. The film revolves around the theme of facing all the obstacles of life with resilience, patience, and love. Here is all you need to know about the streaming details of the film.

Anuja Plotline

The film revolves around the life of a talented 9-year-old girl named Anuja and her 17-year-old sister, Palak. Belonging to the downtrodden section of the society, they work at a garment factory to earn a living. However, their lives change overnight when a kind-hearted teacher offers Anuja a chance to study at a reputed boarding school. However, with this new opportunity, complications arrive in their relationship, which they have to overcome amid all obstacles and also make some life-changing decisions.

When And Where To Watch Anuja Online?

The Oscar-nominated film is all set to stream on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film is all set to be released on the platform on February 5, 2025. The film has been helmed by director couple Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai. Netflix took to their official social media handle to announce the delightful news.

About The Film

Anuja is backed by a board of esteemed producers which include Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini, and Alexandra Blaney. At the same time, Anita Bhatia and Priyanka Chopra have come on board as executive producers for the film. Anuja has been winning several laurels ever since its Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The film is produced by Salaam Baalak Trust and Shine Global.

Take A Look At The Trailer Of Anuja

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Top 7 Indian Web Series To Binge This Weekend: From Panchayat To Mismatched

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News