Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 created a riot with its theatrical release. It broke almost every record at the box office and recently completed 50 days in theatres. While all other dubbed versions have wrapped up their run, the original Telugu and Hindi versions are still running in theatres and minting moolah. Amid this, Netflix has confirmed that the OTT release of the film will be very soon, but there’s bad news for those waiting for the Hindi-dubbed version.

The Pushpa sequel turned out to be a box office monster and has achieved several milestones. The run of the Hindi version has been phenomenal. Right from the opening day, it fetched unprecedented numbers and comfortably emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema. It inaugurated the 800 crore club (net club) at the Indian box office.

In December 2024, Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Pushpa 2 would hit OTT 56 days after its theatrical run. As per that calculation, the film will arrive on OTT on January 30, as it was theatrically released on December 5. Amid this, yesterday evening, Netflix officially confirmed the film’s digital release, but the exact date wasn’t revealed. The official handle of Netflix India shared a post about the same on Instagram and X, mentioning it as a coming soon feature.

On Netflix, Pushpa 2 has been listed under the coming soon section. However, there’s sad news for those waiting for the film’s Hindi-dubbed version. As shared by the OTT platform, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions will be streaming very soon, and there’s no mention of the Hindi version. This means that the Hindi version will be released later.

While the exact date is unknown, rumors state that the Hindi-dubbed version will be available on Netflix by mid-February.

Amid this bad news about the Hindi release, there’s also an exciting official update about Pushpa 2’s run time. For the uninitiated, the makers released the reloaded version in theatres a few days back with an additional 20 minutes of footage. Now, as officially shared by Netflix, the OTT version of the film will feature an additional 23 minutes of footage. This means that 3 more minutes have been added to the OTT version.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Rumored Affair With Trisha Krishnan Lead To A Speculated Separation With Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News