That Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most celebrated superstars of South cinema is known to all. The actor announced his retirement in February 2024, with Jana Nayagan being his last film before he ventures full-fledged into politics. However, amid this, his personal life has also been making quite a lot of noise. It is speculated that the actor is involved in a rumored romantic relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan. This has reportedly led to his alleged separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Thalapathy Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Are Rumored To Be Dating For The Past Couple Of Years

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Trisha Krishnan are rumored to be in a relationship for the past couple of years. The speculations were further fueled after the Ponniyin Selvan actress shared a mirror selfie with the megastar on his birthday last year in June. She captioned the same, stating, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead.”

The post had gone viral and many fans were sure that something was brewing between Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay. Some fans also started wondering about the status of The Greatest Of All Time actor’s marriage with Sangeetha Sornalingam. The usage of emojis like the red heart, infinity, and evil eye inevitably further sparked these rumors. The report further stated that Trisha and Vijay are speculated to be living together. The duo were also spotted traveling together for Actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa in a private jet. The pictures of the same had gone viral on the internet.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Marriage With Sangeetha Sornalingam In Trouble?

The report further stated that due to Thalapathy Vijay’s rumored relationship with Trisha Krishnan, his marriage with Sangeetha Sornalingam has been severely affected. Sangeetha has been absent from the public eye for quite some time now. According to a report, she is living separately from her husband in London where their daughter Divya Saasha is also pursuing her education. Sangeetha lives with her parents in London and this has furthermore led to rumors of her marital discord with the Theri actor.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen in Ghilli, Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi. However, after Kuruvi, they did not collaborate on any film for 15 years. However, they reunited onscreen for the 2023 film Leo.

