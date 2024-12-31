Keerthy Suresh has been the talk of the town in Bollywood lately after her fantastic debut in Baby John. Coming from a family of people in cinema, Suresh has proven herself to be a star in all aspects. Over the years, she has worked in numerous films in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries. With Baby John, she has also made her mark among Bollywood fans.

A powerhouse performer, she has always been vocal about her gratitude toward those who have supported her journey. Recently, the actress revealed a heartfelt moment involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who played a crucial role in securing Keerthy’s spot in the much-anticipated film Baby John. For context, Baby John is the remake of 2016’s Theri, where Samantha had played the same role as what Keerthy is doing now.

Samantha had recommended Keerthy Suresh for her role in Baby John

In an interview with Galatta India, Keerthy Suresh revealed how Samantha had helped her with Baby John. She shared that Samantha’s faith in her abilities was instrumental in her landing the role in Baby John. While Keerthy is no stranger to critical acclaim, having won a National Film Award for her portrayal of actress Savitri in Mahanati, this opportunity came as a pleasant surprise.

Keerthy revealed, “She (Samantha) probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. I can’t be grateful enough for that. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’ Her performance in Theri is one of my favorites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared.” Keerthy also revealed that Samantha’s support continued even after she landed the role, including after the movie’s trailer release.

“I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, ‘I wouldn’t have shared this one with anyone else but you.’ It was so sweet and meant a lot to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. This is one of the characters I really love, and I am so glad I got to play it in Hindi,” Keerthy revealed during the interview with Galatta India.

