Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John has crashed at the box office. It has concluded its 5-day opening weekend on a disastrous note, and there’s barely any hope left. The makers will suffer huge losses because of the whopping budget the film has been mounted on. Scroll below for the latest update on day 5.

A lukewarm Sunday!

Baby John added only 5 crores* to the kitty on its first Sunday. It witnessed a growth of only 17% compared to 4.25 crores earned on the previous day. Needless to say, Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King have taken over the screens. On top of it, Marco is also now making a lot of noise in the Hindi belt. In simple terms, Kalees’ directorial is getting sandwiched, and there’s unfortunately no way out.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Baby John below:

Day 1- 11.25 crores

Day 2- 5.13 crores

Day 3- 3.65 crores *

* Day 4- 4.25 crores *

* Day 5- 5 crores*

The 5-day opening weekend has concluded at 29.28 crores. These figures are ridiculously low for a film that enjoyed massive hype before its big release. The negative reviews have also impacted the footfall.

Return on Investment

Baby John is reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores. The action thriller has recovered 18.3% of the estimated cost at the box office.

Let alone a full recovery; at this pace, the film will not even be able to revive 50% of the budget.

Trade analysts are predicting a lifetime of 60 crores. If Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer earns lesser than that, it could land among the top 10 flops of 2024.

Take a look at the biggest flops of Bollywood in 2024 based on budget recovery:

I Want To Talk Naam Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ruslaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bastar: The Naxal Story Maidaan Yudhra The Buckingham Murders Ulajh

