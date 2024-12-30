Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King was released amid high expectations. Though the start was underwhelming, it covered a good distance by the end of the second weekend. Yesterday, it wrapped up the second weekend and earned in double digits. It has already entered the 90s and is just a few crores away from entering the coveted 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 10 days!

For the unversed, the first installment, The Lion King, was released theatrically in 2019. Back then, it was a mega success in India, and despite the strong presence of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, the film performed really well. It did a business of 150.09 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a super-hit verdict. With such a success five years back, expectations were really high for the sequel.

Though Mufasa: The Lion King opened below expectations, it maintained a stronghold during the Christmas holidays and has pulled off a solid sum in the first 10 days. During the opening weekend, it earned 32.50 crores, and by the end of the first week, it posted a total of 62.50 crores. The second weekend started with 6.25 crores coming in on the second Friday. 9.85 crores on the second Saturday followed it. On the second Sunday, the film earned 11.75 crores.

As we can see, Mufasa: The Lion King earned an estimated 27.85 crores during the second weekend, which is a superb hold compared to the 32.50 crores earned during the opening weekend.

Overall, the animated musical drama stands at an estimated 90.35 crore net at the Indian box office after 10 days. Considering the New Year festivity, the film will witness a major boost and will cover a long distance after crossing 100 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King:

Day 1- 7.50 crores

Day 2- 10.75 crores

Day 3- 14.25 crores

Day 4- 5.25 crores

Day 5- 6.75 crores

Day 6- 11 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Day 8- 6.25 crores

Day 9- 9.85 crores

Day 10- 11.75 crores

Total- 90.35 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

