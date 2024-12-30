Another weekend, and we saw another tale of domination by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2! Yesterday, it wrapped up the fourth weekend, and surprisingly, the performance was much better than all the new Indian releases present in theatres. Pushpa continued its rule as the magnum opus was the first choice of moviegoers. By the end of the weekend, it has come closer to one significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 25 days!

In India, the Sukumar directorial maintained a strong grip over ticket windows. Even on BookMyShow, it witnessed massive ticket sales. The film earned 9.75 crores on the fourth Friday, which jumped to 13.80 crores on the fourth Saturday. Again, a jump was on the fourth Sunday, and 15.65 crores came in. Overall, 39.20 crore net (all languages) was registered at the Indian box office during the fourth weekend.

So, by the end of 25 days, Pushpa 2 earned a whopping 1179.85 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 1392.22 crore gross. Overseas, 3 crores came in during the weekend, taking the overall tally to 288.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 1680.47 crore gross.

Pushpa 2 has had a historic run so far, and very soon, it will unleash one significant milestone: a score of 1700 crores at the worldwide box office. As we can see, the film needs just 19.53 crores to enter the 1700-crore club, and this feat will be accomplished in the next 3-4 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the Allu Arjun starrer:

India net- 1179.85 crores

India gross- 1392.22 crores

Overseas gross- 288.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 1680.47 crores

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

