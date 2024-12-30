Sonic the Hedgehog 3 scores record numbers again in its second weekend at the US box office, beating Mufasa: The Lion King. It has once again regained its top #1 spot at the domestic box office. It is close to passing the domestic haul of A Quiet Place: Day One and Venom: The Last Dance soon. It has also crossed a major milestone worldwide as it opened overseas. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in October this year and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. It has surpassed Joker 2’s global totals like its contemporary, Mufasa: The Lion King. Mufasa is gaining the advantage of the overseas markets as Sonic 3 has recently been released in the international markets.

Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a franchise record of $38 million during its second three-day weekend. It experienced a 36.8% dip from the last weekend when it was released in theatres. It has hit a $137.6 million cume at the US box office and is expected to have a stronghold throughout the Holiday corridor. It is eyeing a $215-$245 million run in the United States. The film is around $3 million away from the domestic hauls of Venom: The Last Dance‘s $139.71 million and A Quiet Place: Day One’s $138.93 million. It is expected to surpass that soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened overseas with a record $74 million. It has registered the biggest international debut in the franchise, as Sonic 1 collected $43 million and Sonic 2 $25.5 million.

The overseas cume includes $15.1 million collected over 9 days in the UK, in addition to Mexico’s $10.3 million and France’s $7.3 million strong debuts. It has yet to be released in several other places. Allied to the domestic cume, the film has hit a $210.9 million cume worldwide.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

