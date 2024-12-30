Mufasa: The Lion King crossed two milestones during its second weekend. Although it has lost the #1 spot to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 again, the Disney sequel is leading in terms of global collections. The photo realistically animated feature has hit a massive milestone worldwide and might not turn out to be that big of a disappointment. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is underperforming compared to its predecessor. It has weak legs at the US box office and overseas as well. The film opened with mixed reviews, and reaching the $1 billion mark, like its predecessor, seems like an impossible task. The 2019 movie was a huge blockbuster and the biggest animated feature until Inside Out 2’s release.

Mufasa: The Lion King was awarded an A- on the CinemaScore and has finally crossed the $100 million mark at the US box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando collected a strong $37.1 million on the second three-day weekend, a jump of 4.8% from last weekend. It has hit $113.5 million at the US box office. It is reportedly eyeing a $185-$210 million run in the United States.

The trade analyst further mentioned the 2019 sequel/prequel crossed the $300 million mark, a remarkable milestone worldwide. Mufasa: The Lion King collected a decent $77.1 million during its 2nd weekend overseas. It has only dropped 11.6% from the opening and has reached a $214.5 million international cume over all 53 markets.

Adding the domestic cume to the $214.5 million international cume, Mufasa crossed the $300 million mark. It has reached a $328 million cume at the worldwide box office. The film is eyeing a $565-$630 million run worldwide.

Mufasa: The Lion King might see another jump on New Year’s Day. The film was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office (North America): Crosses $100M After Scoring Record Number For Franchise On 2nd Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News