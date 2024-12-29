Mufasa: The Lion King started slow at the box office but has shown a good hold in the United States. The film has yet to reach the $100 million mark domestically and has achieved a new milestone worldwide, surpassing the global haul of Joker: Folie a Deux, aka Joker 2. The Disney sequel has entered the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, the Disney sequel was made on an estimated budget of $200 million and has now recovered it during the second weekend. Meanwhile, Joker 2 was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year but turned out to be one of the biggest box-office duds. It is the sequel to the 2019 movie Joker, which held the record of the highest-grossing R-rated film until it was broken by Deadpool & Wolverine. Joaquin Phoenix returned in the titular role with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It also features Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey in supporting roles.

Joker 2 collected $58.30 million only in its domestic run and $148.10 million overseas. The film collected only $206.40 million in its worldwide haul. Now, Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Joker: Folie a Deux as the #20 highest-grossing film of the year.

Mufasa: The Lion King collected a strong $12.1 million on the second Friday, as per Luiz Fernando. It dropped only 9.3% from last Friday when it was released in the theatres. It has reached a $88.5 million cume in the United States and is expected to hit the $100 million mark tonight. The Disney creation is reportedly eyeing a $33-$37 million second weekend.

The movie has collected $133.40 million overseas, and adding the domestic cume to it, its worldwide cume has hit $221.78 million. Therefore, it has surpassed Joker 2’s $206.40 million global haul to become the 20th highest-grossing film of the year. It is now moving towards The Garfield Movie and its $234.56 million global total.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

