In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Xander revealed a plan to save Titan-DiMera. On the other hand, Stephanie questioned Philip and his choice to continue lying to save Xander. Marlena and Roman confronted Johnny about what Rachel had alleged against him regarding the shooting.

Lastly, Sophia sought Melinda’s help when it came to the adoption of the unborn baby. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 26, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-time daytime drama series that revolves around the people of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 26, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Kate witnessing a moment between Roman and Marlena. After Rachel told her that she saw Johnny with a gun the night EJ was shot, Marlena was left shocked. She contacted Roman, and the two confronted Johnny together and found some new answers.

Johnny admitted that he took Roman’s gun and pointed it at his father, but he didn’t pull the trigger. Marlena and Roman then shared a heartfelt moment together, which Kate witnessed. Is she going to feel jealous of the two of them, especially looking at this long and dense history together?

Or will Kate pull herself together and realize that Marlena is still grieving the death of her husband, John? On the other hand, Xander and Sarah argue. The two have been at each other’s throats ever since the ball about the forged letter and Xander beating Philip dropped. Trust is no longer present.

Not after everything that happened. And their marriage is on a downhill track. But if they don’t stop arguing and feuding, they might end up going against one another in a custody battle for their daughter Victoria. Which path will the two choose? Up next, Belle confronts EJ, but about what?

She might have feelings for him, but his secrets have a way of unraveling and ruining anything they can potentially share. Has Belle found out about Rachel Blake? Or that he claims to know nothing about the night of the shooting but knows more about it than he’s letting on to save Johnny?

How will EJ react to Belle’s confrontation? Will he give her some answers? Lastly, Johnny and Gabi pitch ideas to each other. What could this be about? Are they joining hands and making up an alliance? What could they be brainstorming for? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Love Island USA Season 7: Meet The Bombshells & What To Expect From Casa Amor This Edition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News