The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jack and Jennifer returning to Salem amidst the sorrow that John’s death left. Holly comforted Tate as he dealt with the big aftermath of his grandfather’s passing. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat went on a date, much to her happiness.

Ari and Gabi argued about her irresponsibility. Lastly, Doug confided in Leo about the issues in his life. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular and hit daytime drama around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 6, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Stephanie’s manuscript getting passed around. Is this the start of some good news? After all, Alex wanted to publish it as a novel and told Stephanie it would be a bestseller. Was he right, or is it the start of some major mess that will change lives?

On the other hand, Kate urges Philip to wake up. Ever since Xander beat his half-brother and left him bleeding, he has been hospitalized and has been fighting for his life. Philip is unconscious, and Xander was arrested for the attack on him. Kate is by his side, hoping he wakes up. But will he?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Amy, Sophia, and Tate tour the hospital. How exactly will this quick trip go? Will there be some other news or some secrets they might find out? Especially with Sophia’s pregnancy. She has been quite adamant about getting the adoption process started even before the baby comes.

Meanwhile, Carrie attempts to comfort Marlena. John has passed away, but his loss will affect Marlena for the rest of her life. She lost the love of her life and her husband, and it’s not something one can recover from. Marlena is having difficulty accepting the reality, but Carrie is by her side through it.

She came back to Salem to support her family and is fulfilling her job by offering some comfort to Marlena. She is not alone, as Anna also joins her in the same. Lastly, Jennifer rails to Jack about Chad and Cat. The former two have just returned home and have been surprised.

Ever since they were last in town, a lot has happened. After Julie catches Jennifer up, she is left shocked. Jennifer cannot believe that Chad and Cat have gotten way too close over time. Chad is also willing to go skydiving with Cat. A stunned Jennifer actively discusses this with Jack.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: MasterChef Season 15: Meet The Top 12 Pairs In The Running For Gordon Ramsay Judged Culinary Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News